Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $202.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.92.
Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SNOW stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
