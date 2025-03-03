Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $202.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.92.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,411 shares of company stock valued at $50,608,213. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

