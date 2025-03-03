Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,720 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.