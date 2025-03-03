Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.65 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50.

