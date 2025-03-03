Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $276,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHO opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.