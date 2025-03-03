Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,153 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,215 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,474,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.