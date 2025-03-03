Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 104.3% in February

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. Source Capital has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.