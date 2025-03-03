Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 104.3% in February

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. Source Capital has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

