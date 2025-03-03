Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Microchip Technology, Eaton, and Boeing are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that operate in the space industry, including firms involved in satellite communications, space exploration, launch services, and related technological sectors. Investors in space stocks are betting on the growth and innovation in space-related activities, which are often influenced by technological breakthroughs, government initiatives, and expanding commercial applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,628,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $509.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $518.59.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

MCHP traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,732,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $9.71 on Monday, hitting $283.61. 1,865,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.79. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,181. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.69. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $203.80.

