SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,494 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

