Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

TOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

TSE TOY opened at C$27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Spin Master has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$35.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

