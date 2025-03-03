Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

SBEV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.15. 659,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,035. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Articles

