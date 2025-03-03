Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 223.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

