SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,239 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

