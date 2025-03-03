SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $584.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $593.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

