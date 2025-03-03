SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 180,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.50 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

