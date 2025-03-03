SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $670.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

