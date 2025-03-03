SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

