SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $745,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 419.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $479.79 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of -218.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.39 and a 200-day moving average of $460.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.70.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total transaction of $251,930.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,825,928.26. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,084 shares of company stock worth $505,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

