SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,176.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 230,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 212,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,155,000 after buying an additional 204,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 150,684 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,769,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $54.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.