SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,417 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,174,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,389,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,439.20. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

