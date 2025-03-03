SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,229 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 299.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 601,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.43 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

