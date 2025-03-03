SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Buys £467.48 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies bought 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,508 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of £467.48 ($589.29).
SSE Stock Performance
Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,528 ($19.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,566.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,742.40. SSE plc has a one year low of GBX 1,460.50 ($18.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,019 ($25.45).
SSE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 21.20 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.
SSE Company Profile
SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.
Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.
