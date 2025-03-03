Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.50

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. 2,041,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 1,532.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,497,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,239 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Arhaus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

