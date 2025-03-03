StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

