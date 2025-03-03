StockNews.com Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMT opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

