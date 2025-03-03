Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lessened by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $386.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

