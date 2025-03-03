Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$81.75, with a volume of 2796643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.46.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
