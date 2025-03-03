Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 32,311,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 76,559,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Specifically, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

