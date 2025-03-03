Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 601,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,993. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

