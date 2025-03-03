Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 601,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Surmodics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics
Surmodics Price Performance
SRDX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,993. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surmodics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.