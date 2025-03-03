SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 24,924 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.