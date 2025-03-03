SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PM opened at $155.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $158.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

