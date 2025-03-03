SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $235.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

