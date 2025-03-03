Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 58506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.