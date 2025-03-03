Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $81,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,866 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

