Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 613,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,347,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.