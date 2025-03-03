TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

FTI stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

