Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,996 shares of company stock worth $153,721,387 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.