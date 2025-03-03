Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Top Pick” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $430.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.13. 46,119,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,371,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $958.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.51. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,996 shares of company stock worth $153,721,387 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

