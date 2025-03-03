TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. TFI International traded as low as $88.48 and last traded at $88.78, with a volume of 74055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in TFI International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.