The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

