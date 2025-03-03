The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

CG opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

