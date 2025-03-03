The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 18th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

CAKE stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

