The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,890,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 29,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.29. 21,712,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,282,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,646 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $202,017,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.