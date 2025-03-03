The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $145.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.40. 1,365,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 929,407 shares of company stock worth $113,411,626. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

