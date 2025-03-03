The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

