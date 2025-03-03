The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

