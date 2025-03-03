The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2,946.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Union were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $8,124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 293.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 147,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Union by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 523,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.