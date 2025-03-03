Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

