Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 81,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,232,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.