Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $391,099.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300,616.46. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 679.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 604.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of TYG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.21. 473,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,474. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

