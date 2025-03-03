Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$64.65, with a volume of 858070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,630.00. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,918 in the last 90 days. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

